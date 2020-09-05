Former Ramanathapuram SP Varun Kumar posted as SP of office automation in Chennai

The TN government has transferred 12 IPS officers.

news Police

In a reshuffle in the Tamil Nadu police force, 12 police officers have been transferred to other departments on Saturday. The former Superintendent of Police of Ramanathapuram district Varun Kumar who was kept on reserve recently, has been posted as SP of office automation and computerization in Chennai.

There were speculations that Varun Kumar, the former Ramanathapuram SP, was removed following his comment denying communal motives behind the murder of 23-year-old Arun Prakash in the district. According to AIADMK sources, BJP was upset with Varun Kumarâ€™s clarification denying communal angle. Arun Kumar was murdered by a gang of 12 armed men. BJP leader H Raja said the gang from minority community murdered Arun Kumar for political reasons. There has also been a buzz that the officer was removed from his posting following a corruption case filed against him.

Varun Kumar will now replace Mutharasi IPS as SP of office automation and computerisation, Chennai. Mutharasi has been posted as SP Crime Branch CID-II, Chennai in an already existing vacancy.