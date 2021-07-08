Former MNM leader Mahendran joins DMK, another leader meets Seeman

Mahendran quit MNM in May after a fallout with party Chief Kamal Hassan.

R Mahendran, former vice president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) along with 78 others joined DMK in the presence of its party leader MK Stalin in Chennai on July 8, Thursday. Mahendran quit MNM in May after a fallout with party Chief Kamal Hassan.

A press note released by Mahendran claimed that 11,000 functionaries are set to join DMK and the member booklet will be given to DMK leader MK Stalin by him while joining.

“Owing to COVID-19 protocols, an initial group of 78 members will join DMK today. However the details including the name, constituencies, previous political parties and contact numbers of each member will be handed over to DMK president MK Stalin,” added the press note.

Mahendran who was the vice president of MNM was also a key member of the party. However, on May 6, Mahendran tendered his resignation alleging that Kamal Hassan was being swayed by outsiders.

In the letter, Mahendran claimed that ‘outside forces’ are manipulating Kamal Hassan and are employing authoritarian techniques to get their job done.

Explaining further in his resignation letter, Mahendran claimed that MNM style of operation was non-democratic and pointed out that Kamal roping Sankhya Solutions to handle MNM’s campaign for the 2021 elections. “Sankhya’s head and your key advisor did not boast of any political experience, knowledge or ability.”

Mahendran also alleged that Sankhya Solutions wasted six months before the election, without getting the party campaign ready. He also added that hiring the agency caused financial burden to MNM.

Subsequently, CK Kumaravel who was also a former MNM member met Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman. Kumaravel met Seeman on Wednesday and shared a picture on Twitter and wrote,"Such a pleasure talking to Seeman about politics. You can like him, you can hate him but you can’t miss him.”

“With close to 7% vote share in 2021 assembly elections, NTK has not only become the 3rd largest party in TN but also is a significant player whom you can’t ignore,” tweeted Kumaravel.