Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tests positive for coronavirus

Siddaramaiah tweeted that he is asymptomatic but has been hospitalised on the advice of doctors.

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the coronavirus, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that he has tested positive for the virus. Siddaramaiah has been hospitalised in Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, the same hospital where CM Yediyurappa is currently receiving treatment.

“I have been tested positive for COVID-19 also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves,” the 71-year-old Congress leader said in a tweet.

Siddaramaiah said that even though he was asymptomatic, he was hospitalised after being advised so by doctors. His son Yathindra Siddaramaiah said that the former Chief Minister had fever on Monday morning.

Wishes poured in on social media for the former Chief Minister's speedy recovery.

The news comes two days after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The Chief Minister said that he has been hospitalised at a private hospital in Bengaluru. His daughter, Aruna Devi, too has tested positive for coronavirus and is receiving treatment at Manipal Hospital as well. On Monday, the Chief Minister put out a video to assure citizens that he was recovering.

Doctors at the hospital said that the Chief Minister could be hospitalised for 8-10 days. He held meetings with senior officials and ministers via video conferencing in the hospital. Five ministers who came in contact with the Chief Minister are currently quarantined. The Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, who had also come in contact with the Chief Minister, tested negative for the virus.

Till date, four ministers in the Karnataka Cabinet, including the Chief Minister, have tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, Karnataka Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister CT Ravi and Agriculture Minister BC Patil had tested positive.