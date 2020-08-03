Watch: BS Yediyurappa in video message from hospital says he'll recover soon from coronavirus

Yediyurappa assures people that he will continue working from the hospital and that he is in constant touch with officials on the phone.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who was admitted on Sunday night to the Manipal hospital in Bengaluru after testing positive for the coronavirus, has released a video statement from the hospital. The Chief Minister, who can be seen sitting up, dressed in his signature safari suit and says clearly that he is in touch with senior officers to ensure the administration does not suffer.

“I have been in constant touch with all our officials to ensure that the government’s administration does not suffer in any way. This morning too, I had a conversation with all our senior officers,” Yediyurappa said.

He also said that the doctors who examined him had expressed confidence he will recover soon. “Doctors who examined me yesterday morning and late last night have assured me that there is nothing to worry about and I will recover very soon,” Yediyurappa said.

Yediyurappa said that several political leaders cutting across parties had reached out to him since last night. “Already, JP Nadda, Nirmala Seetharaman, Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah, HD Kumaraswamy and several pontiffs too have wished me well,” he said.

“There is nothing to worry about. I will recover soon and will be out of here at the earliest so I can resume my work. I request for all of your good wishes and support. The health of six and a half crore people of the state is very important. I urge you all to maintain social distancing and wear masks at all times. This is the only way to ensure you don't get coronavirus,” he added.

Watch the Chief Minister's statement

The Chief Minister announced on Twitter on Sunday night that he had tested positive for coronavirus. His daughter too has tested positive for the virus and is being treated in the same hospital as the chief minister. Several others in his office too are undergoing the test starting Monday morning.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," the 77-year-old BJP leader said.

Yediyurappa was in home quarantine a couple of weeks ago, after some staff members in his office-cum-residence were found infected with the virus. Subsequently, his COVID-19 test results were found to be negative.However, his latest test results were positive.

Yediyurappa is the fourth member of his cabinet to contract the viral disease. Earlier, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister C T Ravi and Agriculture Minister B C Patil had tested positive for COVID-19.

Congress Legislature Party leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah wished Yediyurappa a speedy recovery.

"I wish Shri. B S Yediyurappa a speedy recovery & to return with good health to continue his work for the people," Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar and working president of the state Congress Eshwar Khandre also wished the chief minister an early recovery.

Karnataka has recorded close to 1.35 lakh COVID-19 cases so far, of which 74,590 are active. The disease has claimed 2,496 lives in the southern state.

