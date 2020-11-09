Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil joins Congress party

'I will continue to work with people," he said at the event that marked his official entry into the party.

news Politics

Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil joined the Tamil Nadu unit of the Indian National Congress on November 9 at Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai. Present during the event were All India Congress Committee (AICC) Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and TNCC President KS Alagiri.

A tweet on TNCC’s official page quotes Dinesh G Rao saying Sasikanth who quit civil services last year would be given “suitable responsibility to utilise his knowledge and experience for the welfare of people of India and for the Congress party.”

Thiru @s_kanth will be given suitable responsibility to utilize his knowledge & experience for the welfare of people of India and for the Congress party. : Thiru @dineshgrao #WelcomeSasiKanthSenthil pic.twitter.com/SXsFH8saRT — Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (@INCTamilNadu) November 9, 2020

Speaking after the event, Sasikanth said that he resigned due to mental stress following the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) proposed by the government. “I was trying to figure out what to do, what can be done to stop it. I did not expect for people’s organisations to come up. I got an opportunity to see India when people’s organisations came up protesting against CAA and NRC. From my childhood to now, even during my civil services posting I have been used to working with people, I will continue to do that,” he said.

Sasikanth was Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district when he quit, and had expressed his discontent over the present politics in the country. He had initially said that he may not join any political party since he belonged to the academic field.

Confirming his decision to join the political party to TNM on Sunday, Sasikanth had said, “I now feel the time is right to push for a political solution and to bring everyone together. I feel Congress is the platform for me where I can operate and try to get a political solution. That is the reason why I made this decision.”

Earlier in August another bureaucrat, K Annamalai, quit the IPS services and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu. He is currently its Vice President in the state.