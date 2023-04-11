Retired IAS officer, ex-TN CEO Naresh Gupta passes away at 72

Former IAS officer Naresh Gupta passed away in Chennai on Monday, April 10. He was 72 and was admitted to a private hospital for complaints of chest ailment when he passed away. Naresh, who served as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu between 1998 and 2000, and 2005 and 2010, is survived by his wife and son. The funeral is expected to take place on Wednesday, according to reports.

Naresh hailed from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, and was a postgraduate in Mathematics and Gandhian Thought. He joined the administrative services in 1973, and has served in multiple positions, including being the first collector of Sivaganga district in 1985-86, and Home Secretary for the then CM M Karunanidhi in 2001-02. He then became a Member Secretary of the State Planning Commission between 2002 and 2005. He also penned a book titled ‘Human Development in India’ based on his experience as a member secretary. He retired in the year 2010, and was posted as a member of the Central Administrative Tribunal after his retirement.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences, saying, “I am saddened by the passing away of former CEO and follower of Gandhian philosophy Naresh Gupta.”

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi expressed his condolences by saying, “Saddened by the demise of Senior IAS officer Mr Naresh Gupta. He served the people of Tamil Nadu with great diligence and integrity and will always be remembered as an outstanding administrator. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

“Naresh Gupta was an epitome of a virtuous officer who impressed most of us through his simplicity and humility; we lost a great person,” State Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told DT Next.