Former employee and two others arrested for murder of Bengaluru firm’s CEO and MD

Shabarish, also known as Felix, the prime accused in the case, is also a former colleague and had worked with Phanindra and Vinu in another company

Hours after the tragic double murder of the top executives of Aeronics Media Private Limited, located in Pampa Extension in Hebbal-Kempapura, the Bengaluru police, on Wednesday, July 12, arrested three persons. They have been identified as Shabarish, Vinay Reddy, and Santhosh. The arrests took place at Kunigal, near Tumakuru. The victims, identified as Vinu Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer and Phanindra Subramanya, the Managing Director of the tech firm, were brutally murdered on Tuesday, July 11.

Shabarish, also known as Felix, the prime accused in the case, is also a former colleague and had worked with Phanindra and Vinu in another company. The alleged motive behind the murder is a business rivalry they had with Phanindra Subramanya, as Sabarish felt the new company offering broadband services formed by the duo was affecting his business. The accused individuals said that their intention was not to murder CEO Vinu Kumar. However, Vinu Kumar was killed as he tried to stop the attack on Phanindra. Vinu Kumar is a native of Kerala and a resident of Hebbal-Kempapura, while Phanindra lived in KR Pura.

Based on preliminary reports, the trio arrived at Phanindra's office at 3pm and waited for approximately an hour until his return, as he had stepped out for lunch. Once Phanindra entered the office around 4pm, they had a discussion in the Managing Director's chamber. Shortly thereafter, the trio began attacking Phanindra using machetes. When Vinu attempted to save him, he too was attacked by the trio. At the time of the incident, there were 10 other employees present in the office who rushed the victims to the hospital. Both Phanindra and Vinu later succumbed to their injuries.