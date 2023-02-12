Former CM Oommen Chandy to be shifted to Bengaluru hospital

Chandy Oommen, the son of the former CM, said that his pneumonia has subsided and the Congress leader will be shifted to Bengaluru from Thiruvananthapuram.

news Politics

Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who has been admitted to a private hospital near Thiruvananthapuram, will soon be shifted to Bengaluru for further treatment. After visiting Oommen Chandy at the hospital in Neyyattinkara, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal, on Saturday, February 11, said that doctors have informed that the former Chief Minister was free from pneumonia.

Venugopal also said that Oommen Chandy will be shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru as decided by the Congress party. "He (Chandy) is a bit tired. The doctors say he is now free from pneumonia. I met him under the direction of the party president. He will be shifted to Bengaluru and AICC will make necessary arrangements for the travel and treatment," Venugopal told reporters.

Meanwhile, Chandy Oommen, the son of the former CM, also confirmed that pneumonia has subsided and the Congress leader will be shifted to Bengaluru. He alleged that false propaganda was being carried out against his family in connection with his father's health.

"Even when he was undergoing treatment for pneumonia, there were false campaigns against the family. We don't have any issues with any sort of treatment. It's not right to spread fake news. I have all the medical records," he told the media. He said that the Congress party leadership was fully aware about all the matters and took the initiative to take Oommen Chandy to Germany for better treatment.

Earlier, concerns were raised from various quarters over Oommen Chandyâ€™s deteriorating health. His relatives had alleged that the veteran Congress leader was being denied proper medical care by his close family members. As social media was abuzz with reports of his health condition, Oommen Chandy had posted a video on his son's Facebook page, claiming that he was being properly taken care of by his family and the party.

The development came after 42 of Oommen Chandy's close relatives, including his younger brother, sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his urgent intervention to provide better treatment for his predecessor. Oommen Chandy has not been keeping well since 2019. He was taken to Germany a few months ago after his throat related ailment aggravated. Oommen Chandy, who represents Puthuppally constituency in the state Assembly since 1970, was Chief Minister of Kerala twice.

