Is ailing former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy not getting proper treatment? Row deepens

A petition, signed by 42 close relatives of Oommen Chandy, alleged that his family is denying him treatment and preventing close relatives from visiting the 79-year-old at his house.

A frail Oommen Chandy looks into the camera and says, “I am being provided with the best treatment by my family and my party.” The former Chief Minister of Kerala and prominent Congress leader further says in a barely audible voice, “It has to be enquired from where such false news came.”

Videos like these were posted by Oommen Chandy’s son Chandy Oommen on his Facebook account. In all the videos, Chandy Oommen can be heard vehemently vouching that his father was being given the best treatment and any other rumour on the contrary was untrue.

The videos came at a time when several media reports said that the veteran leader was not getting medical treatment for cancer and age-related illnesses and instead the family was opting for faith healing.

Relatives of Oommen Chandy have petitioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his intervention. The petition, signed by 42 close relatives including a sibling, was sent on Monday, February 6. They alleged that his family is denying him treatment and preventing close relatives from visiting the 79-year-old at his house in Thiruvananthapuram. His brother Alex V Chandy told the media that Oommen Chandy has been diagnosed with first stage cancer and alleged that his son Chandy Oommen is denying him medical treatment.

“It is a shame for the state that proper medical care is being denied to a veteran leader like Oommen Chandy. We are requesting the Chief Minister and Health Minister to ensure the best treatment for him. He requires emergency urgent care as every moment is precious,” the petition reads.

Chandy Oommen however countered the allegations, claiming that the family hasn’t denied his father any treatment. “This has crossed all limits. Many come to visit him here. It is the media and a section of society that has created the issue. I don’t know why they are being cruel to us. I am praying that no son goes through such a situation,” Chandy Oommen says.

Another post on Oommen Chandy’s Facebook profile says, “My family and party are moving forward by utilising all the possibilities of modern medicine for my treatment. My family and I have a clear understanding of my illness and treatment. Therefore, I request with love that the hurtful claims, which should not be made against anyone, be stopped. The bad publicity going on now is causing great mental distress to me and my family members. I am still active in politics. The fatigue that comes with taking medicine is taking its toll on my body. Any messaging to the contrary is baseless.”

A few months ago, there were reports that Oommen Chandy was being denied treatment as his son Chandy Oommen is a follower of a particular faith that is against modern medicine. The speculations began after a video on Facebook raised the allegation of faith healing. Chandy Oommen later denied that he insisted on faith healing. Oommen Chandy was taken for treatment to Charite Hospital in Berlin, Germany, in October 2022, putting a temporary end to the rumour. He underwent a throat surgery at the hospital and is yet to fully regain his voice.