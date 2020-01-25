Former AIADMK MP arrested for allegedly running fake party website

The police have registered an FIR against him under 10 charges of the IPC including cheating and forgery.

news Crime

The Coimbatore police arrested KC Palanisamy, a former AIADMK MP, on multiple charges including cheating, impersonation and running a website in AIADMK’s name. He was arrested from his residence on Lawley road, Coimbatore early on Saturday morning.

According to sources, P Kandavel, the President of Mudhukoundanpudur village panchayat in Sulur had filed a complaint on the former MP stating that he had used the AIADMK party’s symbol and the name in a website even after he was expelled from the party and had used the website to mislead people. A member of AIADMK since the party founder late MG Ramachandran’s days, Palaniswamy was expelled from the party in 2018 for saying that the party could support the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government if the Cauvery Management Board is not set up.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 417 [Cheating], 418 [Cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect], 419 [Cheating by personation], 464 [Making false document], 465 [Forgery], 468 [Forgery for the purpose of cheating], 479 [Misusing property mark], 481 [Using false property mark], 482 [Punishment for using false property mark] and 485 [Making or possession of any instrument for counterfeiting a property mark] of the IPC and various provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Speaking to IANS from the police station, Palanisamy said, "The website, started to oppose VK Sasikala, was operational since 2017. Someone had told me that asking people to become AIADMK members and vote for two leaves through the website was considered as an offence and now the action.” He also added that the website was started for electing General Secretary for the party.

According to him, his expulsion from the party has been challenged in the Delhi High Court and the matter will be heard early next month. Palaniswamy said he had never said he is the real AIADMK and added that he was always for elected General Secretary for the party and has been demanding holding of polls for that post. However, the party had amended its bye-laws to have Coordinator and Joint Coordinator at the helm.

Palaniswamy was opposed to Sasikala. He sided with AIADMK’s present Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam when the latter revolted against Sasikala.

(With inputs from Sudhakar Balasundaram)