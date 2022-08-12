Former AIADMK MLA KPP Baskar raided by DVAC in disproportionate assets case

KPP Baskar has accumulated disproportionate assets to the tune of about Rs 4.72 crore, which is 315% over the known sources of income, according to the anti-corruption agency.

news Corruption

A case of disproportionate assets was filed against a former AIADMK MLA by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti COrruption (DVAC), and simultaneous searches were held in multiple locations on Friday, August 12, by the anti-corruption sleuths. KPP Baskar, a former MLA (Namakkal) has accumulated disproportionate assets to the tune of about Rs 4.72 crore and it is 315% over and above the known sources of income, the DVAC said.

The FIR dated 11 August, 2022 has named Baskar as the first accused and his wife Uma as the second accused. As per the FIR, Baskar was in possession of "pecuniary resources and properties in his name and in the name of his family members to the tune of Rs.4,72,23,539/- which is disproportionate to the known sources of income." The relevant period of office was from 28 April, 2016 to 15 March, 2021. Baskar was a legislator from 2011 to 2021. The percentage of disproportionate assets is 315%. Both the disproportionate assets amount (Rs 4.72 crore) and percentage are approximate in value, the FIR said.

A press note said that a case has been filed by the DVAC under the Prevention of Corruption Act and simultaneous searches were held in as many as 24 premises in Namakkal, one each in Madurai and Tirupur. Probe is on in the matter.

Baskar is the latest AIADMK personality to be brought under the vigilance lens, which has already filed similar cases against former Ministers during the AIADMK regime and it includes KC Veeramani and SP Velumani.