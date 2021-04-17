Following Vivek's death, fans vow to continue planting trees in his honour

Vivek, who passed away on Saturday, was known for working extensively to plant tree saplings across Tamil Nadu over the years.

Beloved Kollywood actor and comedian Vivek passed away in the early hours of Saturday. Shortly after the news broke out, sorrowful condolences poured in from all quarters. Celebrities, politicians and fans mourned the veteran comedian’s death and recounted memories from his life. Apart from gaining fame as a versatile comedian who incorporated his unique style into comedy in Tamil cinema, Vivek was also looked up to as a social worker who inspired many to follow in his footsteps.

Popularly known as ‘Chinna Kalaivaanar’, Vivek had worked extensively over the years to promote eco-friendly practices and spearheaded many afforestation initiatives in Tamil Nadu. Under the ‘Green Kalam’ initiative that he launched as per the wishes of his friend and role model, former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Vivek planted over 33 lakh saplings across Tamil Nadu.

Following his untimely demise, videos of the actor addressing the students of Sacred Heart College in Tirupattur, in which he talks about a tree-planting event, surfaced. In the video, Vivek is seen telling the students that the event, during which they aimed to plant 5,000 saplings, would have to be postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases. “After the elections, when COVID wave reduces, we should plan for this on a grand scale. Not one student must contract COVID because of it. That concern is the only reason for pushing it,” he explained.

Sharing the video on Saturday, Vijayakumar IPS, the Superintendent of Police for Tirupattur, assured that the promise he made will be fulfilled. “a promise he made! will be taken forward,” Vijayakumar wrote on Twitter.

Vivek was known to use social media to create awareness, calling youngsters to action in working for the environment. Earlier, when a part-time activist tweeted stating that Vivek inspired him to turn to sapling plantation, the actor said that he considered this to be one of his biggest achievements.

Vivek’s enthusiasm in planting trees and his enthusiasm for the environment inspired many to take up the cause following his demise. “Apart from being a great actor & comedian

@Actor_Vivek sir is a social activist and Best friend of Abdul Kalam sir His target is to plant 1 Crore trees He finished planting 33.23 lakh trees It will help our future generations a lot Let us complete the rest #விவேக் #RIPVivek,” a user wrote on Twitter.

Some netizens have advocated for Vivek’s fans to pay their last respects to the actor by taking forward his cause of planting saplings, rather than mourn on social media.

Let us continue to plant more Tree saplings and that is a good tribute to Vivek Sir. #RIPVivekSir — Chennai Weather (@chennaiweather) April 17, 2021

Hey guys how many of you aware Green Kalam Project where actor Vivek supposed to plant 1 crore tree saplings but so far he planted 30.23 lakh saplings(2010 - present) Despite of just posting pics and vedios as a tribute for actor Vivek. Everyone just plan a single tree pic.twitter.com/HEbZep85G1 — Veerareddy Gangula (@UrstrulyVeera_) April 17, 2021

Although the news of his death deeply saddened many fans, Vivek has passed the baton to his fans, who aim to fulfil his dream of planting a billion saplings across the state of Tamil Nadu.