Follow up: TN cop who kicked moving bike that killed Usha removed, trial on

Usha and her husband Raja were travelling on their bike in Trichy when the incident took place.

news Police excess

As the debate around police excesses in Tamil Nadu rages on, an inspector was recently removed from service for causing the death of a woman in 2018. TNM has learnt that Kamaraj, the police inspector from Trichy, who had kicked a moving motorbike causing Usha to fall and die, was removed from service a few months ago.

Like the custodial deaths in Sathankulam, Thoothukudi, this was a case, which triggered public outrage against the police.

Speaking to TNM about the case, Ziaul Haque, the Superintendent of Police, Trichy, said that traffic inspector Kamaraj, who kicked the bike does not work with the police department anymore. “The case is under trial in the court. Meanwhile, departmental proceedings were initiated against the policeman and a few months ago, he was found guilty of the crime and given compulsory retirement on February 21, 2020,” he said. The senior officer also told us that Usha was not pregnant according to the results of the post-mortem conducted on her body, contrary to media reports which claimed that she was three months pregnant.

The incident dates back to March 7, 2018, when Usha (34) and her husband Raja were travelling on his motorbike in Trichy at night. As the couple neared the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) junction, they were asked to stop by a traffic police team. However, when the husband did not stop his bike, Kamaraj allegedly chased the couple on his bike and kicked their bike as they neared the toll plaza near Thuvakkudi. The bike wobbled and Usha and Raja both fell off the bike, onto the road. Usha sustained head injury in the fall and died on the spot while Raja suffered serious injuries. Kamaraj fled the scene before people could gather at the spot. Over 3,000 people had gathered at the spot, blocking the traffic on the busy Trichy-Thanjavur highway for a few hours that night.

The Trichy police had arrested Kamaraj after the incident.