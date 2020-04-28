Flying won't be the same post-lockdown: Brace for higher fares, longer boarding time

There has been no final decision if seating in alternate rows and seats will be followed.

While it is unsure when the once bustling aviation industry of the country will spring back to normal post the current COVID-19 crisis, it’s safe to assume flying won’t be the same for a few months, at least for all Indians.

You may need a doctor’s prescription certifying your medical fitness to board a flight. To cater to the need of maintaining physical distancing, airlines may be forced to leave some seats empty. To remain economically viable, airlines might have to increase the fares making air travel, which in recent years had become competitive, significantly costlier.

Passengers might also need to carry their own protective gear like glass and goggles as a norm and even airlines or security staff may be forced to change the way they operate in order to arrest the spread of the virus. And as a result of greater scrutiny, the average boarding time is also likely to increase with passengers requiring to be at the airport 2-3 hours ahead of departure.

Speaking with TNM, Mark Martin, founder of Martin Consulting, an aviation advisory firm, said, "A balance has to be struck between airlines and regulators with respect to ensuring that all those on board are secure and isolated from the virus, and for this airlines need to ensure flights are disinfected after every journey."

He added, "Seating on alternate rows or blocking off middle seats will dramatically increase costs for the airlines and this reflect on the fares."

Higher compliance requirements might also force airlines to curtail operations of short haul flights which had seen a huge upswing due to UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), the government's flagship regional connectivity scheme.

While commercial passenger planes have remained grounded since March 25, reports have indicated that an average Indian can again fly only from June at the earliest. This, as the country may opt for a graded relaxation of the lockdown as part of the third installment of a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

A standard operating procedure (SOP) is being put in place to ensure that once flight operations resume, they do not pose a risk to the crew, passengers or even the ground and security staff. A technical committee under the Civil Aviation ministry, Directorate of Civil Aviation, Health ministry and others is working on finalising the details before laying it out to the airlines.

Rajiv Jain, Public Information Bureau officer working with the ministry, said no date has been fixed yet for when the protocol will be ready. “Once the lockdown is lifted the ministry will take a call, the protocol will be put in place. Right now the protocol is in a discussion stage," he said.

All private airlines that are bleeding from heavy losses are also speaking about what measures they will implement to complement government guidelines.

For instance, Indigo said in a statement, “We will follow stringent safety measures like frequent deep cleaning of aircraft, our staff and crew wearing PPE, temporary discontinuation of on board-meal services and barring on-board and duty-free sales. Maintaining social distancing among the passengers from airport to the aircraft, we will fill our airport buses at 50% capacity, allow boarding for limited number of customers at a time, and for seat occupancy we will comply with the guidelines laid down by the relevant authorities.”