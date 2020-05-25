Flying to TN from other states? 14-day home/institutional quarantine, pass must

All domestic passengers will have to register their details on the TNePass portal and secure a pass to be able to enter the state.

All passengers flying into Tamil Nadu, beginning May 25 when the Ministry of Civil Aviation resumes its domestic flights across the country, will have to register their details on TNePass Portal and secure a pass to be able to enter the state. All the passengers entering Tamil Nadu should also mandatorily undergo 14-day home quarantine and those who do not have a home in the state should register for paid quarantine services.

According to the SOP (standard operating procedure) released by the Tamil Nadu government, all passengers will be subject to COVID-19 screening at the airport and if found asymptomatic will have to undergo 14-day home/institutional quarantine. Symptomatic passengers will be taken to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment. All the passengers will be stamped with 'Quarantine' seal with date with indelible ink, before they are allowed to move out of the airport.

Notably, Tamil Nadu is among the few states that expressed concern over the Union government’s policy of no-quarantine required for domestic air travellers when aviation services resume starting Monday. While the Centre has not paid heed to Tamil Nadu’s request, the state has issued its SOP that will be followed in addition to Ministry of Civil Aviation’s protocol.

In a tweet on Sunday, Hardeep Singh Puri conveyed, “For Tamil Nadu there will be a maximum of 25 arrivals in Chennai but there is no limit on the number of departures. For other airports in TN flights will operate as in other parts of the country.”

The SOP mentioned that TNePass will have to be obtained as soon as the traveller confirms their flight tickets. This pass will be issued along with QR code to the applicant’s registered email id and phone number. The passengers will not be allowed to leave the airport in case they fail to carry a TNePass. However, for the initial few days, arrangements will also be made at the airport for TN e-PASS registration.

The SOP also says that pick-up vehicles will be permitted to enter the airport along with one person in addition to the driver of the vehicle. According to the SOP, physical distancing will have to be followed and if the person who has come to pick up the traveller comes in contact with them, they will also have to be under home quarantine for 14 days.

The SOP also makes a list of infrastructure arrangements that will have to be made at the airports. This includes temperature scanning, disinfecting luggages, designated ambulances for infected symptomatic COVID-19 patients, and safety protocols to be followed by the airport staff.

As for those wishing to leave the state, the SOP mandates medical screening but allows asymptomatic passengers to board the flight.

Some of the declarations to be given by the passenger on the TNePass site include: I/We am/are not residing in any containment zone; I/We am/are not suffering from any fever/cough/any respiratory distress; I/We am/are not under quarantine, among others.