Flying out of Chennai? AAI asks passengers to reach airport three hours in advance

Earlier, the Chennai airport, too, issued an advisory asking passengers to arrive at the airport well in advance prior to their scheduled departure in view of the upcoming festive season.

news Chennai news

In view of the impending festival rush due to the Christmas and New Year season, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued an advisory asking all passengers departing from Chennai to reach the airport three hours in advance of their flight departure. This move comes after the issues faced by passengers at Delhi and Mumbai airports due to congestion.

With passengers posting pictures and videos of long queues and crowding at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai over the last two weeks, authorities have taken note of the situation and told airlines and airport operators to ease the congestion.

With passenger traffic increasing to the level of pre-COVID days and with more people reaching the airport to travel to domestic destinations in view of Charismas and New Year holidays, people are facing long queues at security check due to lack of adequate counters, according to a report in The Times of India. In view of this, Chennai Airport director Sharad Kumar said that passengers should reach the airport three hours in advance to avoid peak hour congestion.

With travel returning to pre-COVID days, the airport has started seeing more than 10,000 passengers during peak hours in the morning at the domestic terminal, the report adds. In October, the airport had handled nearly 50,000 passengers per day.

Earlier, the Chennai airport, too, issued an advisory asking passengers to arrive at the airport well in advance prior to their scheduled departure in view of the upcoming festive season. "Due to the surge in air travel owing to the festive season, we request our valued passengers to arrive at the airport well in advance to have a hassle-free transit," Chennai airport said in a tweet.