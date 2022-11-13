Floods wreck TN’s Mayiladuthurai, five southern districts on red alert

CM MK Stalin has announced that he will be travelling to Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai Town, and Cuddalore, on November 14 to survey the damage.

news Tamil Nadu Rains

Following heavy rains, reports of intense flooding from Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai district are coming in. Homes in Anthamangalam, Aanai Kovil, Pathukattu villages, and others in Tharangambadi taluk are completely inundated by waterlogging. Residents also told News 18 Tamil that this situation repeats each year, and despite constant demands to the state government, nothing has changed. They also told the news channel that they want the government to immediately undertake storm water draining work in the area.

Mayiladuthurai district has been witnessing heavy rains for the past one week. While Tharangambadi taluk alone saw 18 cm of rain on Saturday, November 12, Sirkazhi registered 44 cm of rain.

Flood water has also washed away crop fields causing damage. Reports further said that several electric poles have collapsed in the rains, leading to power cuts. The Hindu reported that 45,800 hectares of paddy fields in 24 districts including Mayiladuthurai have been submerged in flood water. According to reports, there are 32 relief camps currently functioning in the district, sheltering over 1,600 people.

The state Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise, Senthil Balaji, announced that in the present scenario, schools will not reopen on November 14 in the Sirkazhi area of Mayiladuthurai. He made the announcement at a press meet addressing the electric work being carried out in the area to restore power. He said, “Efforts to restore power are being undertaken on a war footing,” adding that the power supply will be fully restored in the district by night.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that he will be travelling to Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai Town, and Cuddalore, on November 14 to survey the flood damage.

The India Meteorological Department has issued flood warnings in the five southern districts of Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivagangai, and Ramanathapuram.