Flipkart partners with TN govt to enable growth of local artisans, small businesses

The partnership under the Flipkart Samarth program will enable Tamil Nadu’s local artisans, weavers, craftsmen to showcase their hallmark products.

Atom E-Commerce

Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TN MSME Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau (MTIPB), Government of Tamil Nadu, to bring local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and SMBs (small & medium businesses) of the state into the e-commerce fold. The MoU to onboard local artisans and entities on the company’s flagship initiative Flipkart Samarth was signed in the presence of Minister of Rural Industries, P Benjamin and was attended by key dignitaries from the MSME department including Mangat Ram Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, MSME Department; Anu George, IAS, Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries & Commerce; Gajalakshmi, IAS, Managing Director, SIDCO and Vishu Mahajan, IAS, Managing Director, M-TIPB.

The partnership under the Flipkart Samarth program will enable Tamil Nadu’s local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and smaller industries to showcase their hallmark products. As part of this initiative, MTIPB will support Flipkart Group’s engagement with state-owned/affiliated enterprises and undertakings, such as TANCOFED, INDCOSERVE, SAGOSERVE, Industrial Co-operative Societies etc. that work with local artisans, weavers, crafts producers and farmers in the state to provide market access training and support.

Anu George, IAS, Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Tamil Nadu said, “There are 294 Industrial Cooperative Societies functioning under the department. Many of them are involved in production of handicraft items including GI registered products. This MoU will provide these societies with a new vigour and link them to a national market for their products.”

The Government of Tamil Nadu recently announced MSME Policy 2021, which has set a target to attract new investments worth Rs 2 trillion in the sector by 2025 and create additional employment opportunities for two million people.

Flipkart Samarth program was launched in 2019 to build a sustainable and inclusive platform for under-served, domestic communities and businesses to empower them with greater opportunities and better livelihood. Flipkart Samarth is now able to support the livelihood of over 7,50,000 artisans, weavers and craftsmen across India and is working towards bringing more such sellers to the platform. Recently, Flipkart also announced the availability of the Tamil interface for shoppers on the platform, bringing it closer to consumers in the state.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group said: “Flipkart Samarth is a nationwide initiative, which aims to help skilled local artisan communities set up their business on the Flipkart Marketplace in an efficient, transparent and cost-effective manner. The program seeks to break entry barriers for local artisans & weavers by extending incubation support, which includes benefits in the form of seamless onboarding, cataloging, marketing, account management, business insights and warehousing support. This will create avenues to increase business and trade inclusion opportunities for these very important segments of society. Collaboration with the MTIPB, Government of Tamil Nadu is yet another step towards this effort.”