Flexible show timings, prices: KCR's benefits for Tollywood in GHMC polls manifesto

Theatres could also be allowed to revise ticket prices according to the demand.

In a move that would provide relief to the Telugu film industry in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced certain benefits to Tollywood as part of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithiâ€™s (TRS) poll manifesto for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election. Addressing the media after the manifesto was made public, KCR said that he was announcing these benefits in order to revive the film industry, which is one of the sectors which was badly hit by the lockdown, imposed due to COVID-19.

"Hyderabad is one of the best known places for the presence of the film industry. Suitable steps would be taken to revive the film industry," KCR said. According to the TRS manifesto, the minimum electricity bill would be waived off for all movie theatres which are running on LT (Low Tension) and HT (High Tension) categories in not just the limits of the GHMC, but also across Telangana.

It was also promised that the state Goods and Service Tax (GST) for small budget movies would be reimbursed if TRS comes to power in the GHMC elections. The GST reimbursement benefit would be applicable to movies which are shot within a budget of Rs 10 crore. This was announced in order to give a boost to small budget movies.

Also giving flexibility to multiple shows, permissions would be given for running multiple shows, like that of Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka. Adding to the same, theatres could also be allowed to revise ticket prices according to the demand. KCR also said that theatres can be reopened anytime after a discussion among the film fraternity. Theatres across the state were shut down in March during the lockdown. Though shootings are being resumed slowly, theatres are yet to reopen. Several theatre owners are in a dilemma about public reception to their reopening.

Meanwhile, the citizens of Hyderabad are set to vote on December 1 with TRS, BJP, Congress, AIMIM and other parties in the fray. The result of the election will be declared on December 4.

