â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ Telugu 4: Lasya Manjunath latest to be evicted

Only seven contestants remain in the â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ House now.

Flix Entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 4, hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, is inching towards its grand finale, which is expected to take place in the second week of December. The fourth season of the reality show became a hit since it aired on September 6. Now, towards its end, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will lift the winnerâ€™s trophy. Meanwhile, Lasya Manjunath was the latest contestant to be evicted from the house. Lasya, a popular television host who took a break after having a baby, was reportedly looking for a strong comeback into television with this season of Bigg Boss. After her elimination, only seven contestants remain in the Bigg Boss House.

Six contestants were nominated for elimination from the show last week: Sohail, Abhijeet, Harika, Ariyana, Lasya and Monal. On Saturday, host Nagarjuna announced that Sohail was saved. On Sunday, Lasya's elimination was announced. After this, while she was interacting with the other contestants for the last time, Lasya dropped a â€˜Bigg Bombâ€™ on Abhijeet. This means that he will have to cook two meals for the other housemates.



Meanwhile, last week, Harika, Abhijeet and Akhil contested for the captaincy task. Housemates who supported them had to carry them on their shoulders. While Sohail carried Akhil, Abhijeeth was carried by Avinash. Monal carried Harika on her shoulders. While both the men dropped out of the task, Monal was the last one left and eventually, Harika became the captain.



Abhijeet, who became popular for playing the lead role in Sekhar Kammulaâ€™s Life Is Beautiful, is touted to be one of the star contestants of the current Bigg Boss season. He was voted as one of the top five finalists by the families of the contestants who visited the show on Saturday. After this, fans of Abhijeet made the hashtag #WeAdmireAbhijeet trending on Twitter. So far, with the season finale looming ahead, Abhijeet is a strong contender to win the Bigg Boss trophy.

