Flashfloods and heavy rains in south TN, districts on high alert

The southern districts have witnessed three times the rain fall received in in October 2020. Heavy rains are predicted for the next 24 hours, police and Water Resources Department on high alert.

In the wake of incessant, heavy rains in southern Tamil Nadu, flash floods were reported in Courtallam waterfall in Thenkasi district and in Chinna Suruli waterfalls in Theni district.

Forest Department officials have cordoned off the waterfalls to prevent the public from entering the area.

Districts in south Tamil Nadu, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari, have been witnessing heavy rains for the past couple of days. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) rainfall this year has been much higher in comparison to the rains of 2019 and 2020.

IMD officials said that rain gauges have measured 1,092 mm rainfall in October in south Tamil Nadu districts and that this is about three times of what was received during the same period in 2020. In October 2019, the amount of rainfall recorded in southern Tamil Nadu was 486.90 mm and in October 2020, it was 348.50 mm.

The Papanasam rain gauge station in Tirunelveli recorded “extreme rainfall”.

The Water Resources Department, in a statement on Sunday, said that the Papanasam dam in Tirunelveli district had water to the level of 131.30 feet while its maximum height was 143 feet, against 108.30 feet in 2020 and 106.30 feet in 2019. The statement also said that Manimuthar reservoir in the same district had water levels of 74.50 feet (maximum level 118 feet), against 44.20 feet in 2019 and 73.80 feet in 2020.

In Kanniyakumari District, fishermen have been issued warnings not to venture into seas. Continuous rains for the past four days have inundated low-lying areas of the district and a steady water flow is received in all the dams.

In Theni and Dindigul districts also, weather forecasters have predicted heavy rains for the next 24 hours. Police and Water Resources Departments are on a high alert in these districts.