Flash protests held in Hyderabad against Delhi violence, city police beef up security

Peaceful protests were held at Toli Chowki, Seven Tombs Road, King Koti and Yakutpura.

Flash protests were held at a few places in Hyderabad on Tuesday night, condemning the violence in Delhi that has left at least 13 people dead. Candle-light protests were held at Toli Chowki, Seven Tombs Road, King Koti and Yakutpura.

Protestors including women raised slogans against Delhi Police, condemning their brutality. They were also carrying placards demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

However, police foiled a candle-light march on Neklace Road abutting Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city.

Some activists had called for the march to condemn Delhi Police's brutality and right-wing violence. Large number of policemen were deployed in the area and the road was deserted even before 9 pm.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar had appealed to citizens to remain alert and united to see that no mischief maker tries to take advantage of the disturbing news from Delhi. "Our Patrol cars and Bike patrols are your closest friend. Don't allow rumor mongering. Take pride in our beautiful city Hyderabad," he said.

He also urged the national media not to show the disturbing visuals of Delhi riots. "It disturbs the mind of common peace loving people. These are testing times for all of us and we all have to work together and ensure that mischief makers do not take advantage," he said.

Meanwhile, protests were also held at theMaulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in the city.

The University of Hyderabad Students' Union alleged that time and again, Delhi police had proved themselves to be the 'stooges of the ruling establishment'.

HCU Students Union organized a protest gathering & rally against the 'brutal violence' on the residents of the north east Delhi. The SU alleged that someone called 'Sangh Parviar' has unleashed the violence on anti CAA protesters.#AntiCAAprotests #delhivoilence pic.twitter.com/QFxzEcMLsw — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) February 25, 2020

The union said in a statement that whether it's the attack on Jamia Millia Islamia or the crackdown on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Delhi police remained mute spectators.

