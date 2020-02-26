'India's image and lives at stake': KTR appeals for peace after Delhi violence

"Let's sort out the difference in opinions with civility befitting the world's largest democracy," KTR said.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the ongoing violence in Delhi is a painful reminder of how hypersensitive and vulnerable India is.

"The violence in the national capital is a painful reminder to all of us Indians how hypersensitive and vulnerable a nation we are. Image of India and lives at stake and the world is watching us," KTR, who is also a senior minister in the cabinet of his father, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday demanded that the violence hit areas of North-East Delhi should be handed over to the Army.

The Hyderabad MP voiced concern over the situation in the national capital where clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters have so far claimed at least 13 lives, including a head constable of the Delhi police.

"The situation in North East Delhi is only getting worse. If the Prime Minister wants to restore peace, it is incumbent on you that Army takes over the area. Cops have abdicated their duty and are colluding with mobs. The only way to secure lives and limbs is to hand over the area to the Army," Owaisi tweeted.

Earlier, the Hydereabad MP told reporters that the violence in Delhi was state-sponsored. Owaisi said that videos which had come out clearly show how police had colluded with the rioters.

The MP slammed the government for not quickly sending the additional forces and imposing curfew to contain the violence.

