Five things authorities in Chennai are doing to fight COVID-19

Schools in the city will be turned into COVID-19 relief camps even as authorities step up vigil in areas classified as hotspots.

As the nationwide lockdown nears its end on May 3, Chennai has reported an increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the last three days, now contributing 906 of the total cases in the state. Here, we list the measures being taken or planned in the city to fight the virus.

1. Government and private schools to be turned into COVID-19 relief camps

Greater Chennai Corporation has directed management of all government and private schools to hand over the institutions to it by May 2. These buildings will be used to isolate and treat patients in Chennai who are asymptomatic. Anna University, IIT-Madras and the Chennai Trade Centre have already been equipped to treat patients in a similar manner.

2. Movement of vehicles restricted inside Koyambedu market

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), has restricted the movement of vehicles inside the Koyambedu market premises by shutting 14 out of 18 gates. The move is a direct result of overcrowding in the market and cases of infection from the site. According to the Market Management Committee (MMC), wholesale traders advanced their operation time to 1.00am from the usual 3.00am so that their business can be wound up by 7.30am. Furthermore, the retail selling of vegetables has been banned at Koyambedu market with only wholesale selling vegetables permitted. Fruit and flower sellers at Koyambedu have also been asked to shift to Madhavaram to avoid overcrowding at one venue.

3. Businesses to be sealed if they violate norms.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has threatened to seal business units for three months if they donâ€™t follow social distancing norms and other regulations to curb spread of coronavirus.

According to Commissioner G. Prakash, special teams would be formed to ensure social distancing norms are complied with to curb coronavirus infection.

4. TN govt to allocate additional allocation of rice to all cardholders

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to supply additional allocation of rice to all rice card holders including Non-priority Household (NPHH0 card holders for a period of three months from April to June, 2020. A government order said, the state has decided to accept the proposal of Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection including revising the entitlement of food grain per card in TN as per National Food Security Act (NFSA) norms for a period of three months. An additional allocation of 5 kg will be provided for the next three months.

5. Chennai Corporation to step up vigil in 3 zones in city

The Chennai Corporation is planning to increase restrictions in 3 Zones of the city to curb the spread of COVID -19. Addressing the press on Thursday Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said, "Chennai Corporation has identified six zones with heavy case loads including Zone 4 (Tondiarpet), 5(Royapuram),6 (Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar), 8 (Anna Nagar),9 (Teynampet),10 (Kodambakkam). Of the 6 zones, we are planning to increase curbs in Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar as they contribute to 65% of the caseloads in the city. Hence we are planning to increase restrictions and curb the movement of people. We also planning to provide last mile connectivity by helping them get groceries and vegetables within a short distance."