Five Tamil Nadu districts to receive heavy rains in isolated areas till Monday: IMD

The bulletin added that the sky is likely to remain cloudy over Chennai and its suburbs for the next 48 hours.

news Weather

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Chennai has forecast heavy rains with thunderstorms in a few places in five districts in Tamil Nadu, until Monday. The northeast monsoon arrived in Tamil Nadu on October 29.

According to the latest bulletin released by the IMD, five districts-- Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Ramanathapuram-- are likely to receive heavy rainfall in one or two places. Moderate showers with thunderstorms are likely over isolated places in Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari districts; mild showers are expected over one or two places in the interiors of districts along the Western Ghats. The bulletin added that the sky is likely to remain slightly cloudy over Chennai and its suburbs in the next 48 hours.

On Friday, Viraganoor dam and Madurai received 10 cm of rainfall and Madurai airport received 8 cm of rainfall. Thirumangalam (Madurai district), Vaalinokkam (Ramanathapuram district), Vadrayiruppu (Virudhunagar district) and Madurai South received 7 cm of rainfall each. Thoothukudiâ€™s Vilathikulam and Kovilpatti region received 5 cm of rainfall each, and Kovilpatti (AWS) and Sattur (Virudhunagar district) recorded 4 cm of rainfall each. Pilavakkal in Virudhunagar district, Sholavandan in Madurai district, Ettayapuram in Thoothukudi district and Sithampatti in Madurai district received 3 cm of rainfall on Friday.

Between October 1 and October 31, all districts in Tamil Nadu recorded less than normal levels of rainfall. Tiruppur recorded 85% less than normal rainfall in this period, while Dindigul recorded 70% less than normal rainfall between October 1 and October 31.

The northeast monsoon arrived in Tamil Nadu on October 29, bringing in heavy rains to Chennai and its suburbs. Chennaiâ€™s Marina received around 18 cm of rainfall in just a few hours on October 29. Anna University received around 14 cm of rains, while Redhills lake and Nungambakkam received around 13 cm of rains on October 29. Chennaiâ€™s Parrys and Ambattur received around 9 cm of rain as of 6 am on October 29.