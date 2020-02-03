Five men get life term for raping child in Chennai apartment over many months

The rape of a 11-year-old girl with a hearing disability shook the state in July 2018.

Five out of 15 men convicted in the rape and assault of a 11-year-old child in Chennai were sentenced to life on Monday by a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in the city.

The prime accused in the case, lift operator Ravikumar (56) was sentenced to two counts of life till death. Two others, Suresh (32) and Palani (40) were sentenced to life till death while Rajasekar (40) and Abishek (23) were sentenced to life.

All five were found guilty of aggravated penetrative sexual assault (including gang penetrative sexual assault of a child below 12 years of age) under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Delivering the quantum of punishment for the convicts on Monday, Special Judge RN Manjula sentenced Erol Bras (58) to seven years' rigorous imprisonment.

All others, including Sukumaran (65), Murugesan (54), Paramasivam (60), Jayaganesh (28), Deenadayalan (50), Jayaraman (26), Surya (23), Raja (30) and Umapathy (42) were handed five year sentences each. They were all found guilty of charges including intimidation and forceful confinement under the POCSO Act.

36-year-old lift operator Babu, who was among the accused, died of illness during the trial in February last year.

The shocking case first came to light in July 2018, when the 11-year-old child with a hearing disability experienced pain and confided in her sister about the months-long abuse she had undergone. All the convicted men were employed by two firms— UKFS and FOCUS— in service roles in the apartment complex where the child’s family stayed. The 17 men, between the ages of 23 and 60, responsible for the crimes like assault, confinement and intimidation were employed as lift operators, plumbers, gardener, housekeeping and security staff in the apartment complex.

Speaking to media persons, Special Public Prosecutor N Ramesh said that the government had sought maximum sentences.

Pronouncing the verdict on Friday, the POCSO court had acquitted Gunasekaran (A15), the 55-year-old who worked as a gardener in the apartment, citing lack of evidence.

"We will discuss with the government and senior officers of the police department and decide on an appeal of the acquittal," said the Public Prosecutor.

The Chennai police swiftly filed a chargesheet in the case soon after investigations began. 12 of the total 17 accused were charged by the police under Section 5(g) of POCSO Act for gang penetrative sexual assault while all 17 (including the deceased) were charged with Section 6 POCSO for penetrative sexual assault. In addition to this, charges of criminal intimidation and attempt to murder were also included by the police.

Apsara Reddy, an activist who has worked with the family closely said, "I welcome the judgement. It will be a deterrent for anyone even thinking on the lines of sexual violence against children. In this particular case I personally know the trauma, agony and the fear that the child was dealing with in her day to day life."