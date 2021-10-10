Five members of family in Telangana killed as wall collapses

The incident came to light on Sunday morning after locals informed the police.

news Death

Five members of a family were killed, after a wall in their house collapsed, in Kothapally village in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana. A couple and their five children were sleeping, when the incident took place sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The partition wall in the hut collapsed on the family, killing the couple and three of their children on the spot, a senior police official told PTI on October 10. Two of the children suffered minor injuries.

According to the reports, the victims were identified as H Moshanna, 40, his wife Shanthamma, 35, and their children, Charan (11), Teja (9), and Ramu (7). Meanwhile, the two injured children, 5-year-old Sneha and 4-year-old Chinna were rushed to a nearby state-run hospital for medical care.

An official was quoted in PTI saying that the wall collapse was not a result of rains, as the wall was already in a dilapidated condition. Further, Superintendent of Police, Ranjan Ratan Kumar, said in The Hindu that the partition wall in the hut was weak and collapsed suddenly, while the family was sleeping adjacent to the wall.

The reports further added that the incident came to light only on Sunday morning after locals had informed the police. The bodies have since been removed from the debris and shifted to the local government hospital for autopsy.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced an ex-gratia of five lakhs to the relatives of the deceased family, according to a report in The New Indian Express. The report further added that CM KCR has also asked the state government to take responsibility for the two children who survived the incident, and said that it would take care of the health and education of the children from now on. He also instructed officials to shift the people living in similar dilapidated conditions in the village to a safer place immediately.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Read: Second day of heavy rains in Hyderabad lead to evacuations, traffic woes