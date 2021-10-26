Five killed, 10 injured in blaze at firecracker store in TN's Kallakurichi

At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in a massive blaze that broke out at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram, a town in Tamil Naduâ€™s Kallakurichi District. In videos that have emerged from the scene, a huge ball of fire can be seen rising up towards the sky, followed by a stream of smoke that quickly engulfs the area. Sounds of firecrackers bursting can also be heard from a distance.

District collector PN Sridhar told the news agency ANI that fire department officials are continuing their efforts to douse the flames.

According to preliminary reports, a two-wheeler that was parked in front of the shop also burst into flames amidst the larger fire.

Incidents of fires in firecracker shops, godowns and manufacturing units, triggering large-scale tragedies, is unfortunately not uncommon. On September 10, a man was killed and seven others injured after a firecracker manufacturing unit in Thayilpatti in Virudhunagar district witnessed an accidental blast. In June, two persons lost their lives after an explosion took place at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Thayilpatti in the same area.

Last year, in September 2020, seven women were burnt to death after another such manufacturing unit caught in flames.

This is a developing story.