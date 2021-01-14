Five bull tamers raise slogans against farm laws during Madurai jallikattu

The men waved black flags against the laws and brought the event in Madurai to a temporary halt.

news Farm laws

The Jallikattu event in Madurai district's Avaniyapuram began eventfully on Thursday, with five bull tamers taking to the arena to shout slogans against the three agricultural laws that the government of India intends to implement across states. The men waved black flags against the laws and brought the event to a temporary halt. They were detained by the police minutes after their demonstration began.

Speaking to TNM, Madurai city Police Commissioner Prem Anand Sinha says, "They were disrupting the event, which is why they were detained. There were five men and they belonged to a local organisation. But we let them off soon after they were removed from the arena. No case was filed against them."

Visuals from the demonstration show the men dressed in a green shirt and maroon shorts, holding black flags and raising their hands in protest. While it is clear that they are raising slogans against the Union government, other parts of their chant are drowned out by the announcement of prizes and advertisements.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also visited Madurai on Thursday to attend a Jallikattu event as part of his opposition to the new central farm laws. Tamil Nadu (TN)Congress State president KS Alagiri too said that during his visit, Rahul Gandhi will lend support to farmers protesting against the farm laws across the country.

Speaking on a stage at the Jallikattu event, Rahul Gandhi said, “I have specially come here since Tamil culture, language and history is important for the future of India and it needs to be respected by everyone in India. I have come here to give a message to those people who think they can rupture Tamil people and push aside Tamil language and culture.”

Along with Rahul Gandhi, DMK Youth Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, TN Congress chief KS Alagiri and Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanaswamy were also present.