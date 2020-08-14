In a fit of rage father hammers son to death in Vizag, murder caught on camera

The father G Veerraju later surrendered to the police.

news Murder

In a fit of rage, a man in Visakhapatnam hit his son with a hammer on his head repeatedly following an argument over a property. The incident happened at Satyanagar near Chinamushidiwada area in Pendurthi police station limits in Visakhapatnam city, on Wednesday.

The accused, G Veerraju hit his 40-year-old son G Jalaraju with a hammer which lead to his death. The son was working as a seaman in Mumbai. The son collapsed shortly after the attack and was found lying in a pool of blood.

A day after the incident, a CCTV footage of the brutal murder was retrieved from the apartment complex. The CCTV footage reveals that the incident happened at around 10:40 am. The son can be seen busy working on something. The father, dressed in a vest and a lungi can be seen walking around the son. He then picks up a hammer and walks towards the son. He then pauses for a moment and then raises both his hands and lands two powerful blows on his head. Before the third, the son collapses. Even after his collapse, after a brief pause, the father continued to land a couple of more blows on head. The son can be seen writhing in pain lying in a pool of blood.

CCTV Footage of the brutal murder. Warning: Viewer discretion advised

When the police were informed about the incident, they reached the spot and shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy. The accused surrendered to the police. A case has been registered and investigation is on. Preliminary investigation revealed that the son had a grouse that his father had transferred more property in the name of his daughters than to him.

Read: Vizag crane accident: Design and structural faults led to crash, expert panel says