First special train carrying guest workers from TN leaves to Jharkhand from Vellore

The first train carrying guest workers from Tamil Nadu to another state in the country, left the railway platform in Vellore late on Wednesday night. The trains which left from Katpadi station to Jharkhand, carried 1,230 passengers to their home state.

The special train was arranged by the Tamil Nadu government on the request of the Jharkhand government and will reach the Hatia station in Ranchi on Friday morning. With 22 coaches, and enforcement of physical distancing, authorities only allowed those exhibiting no COVID-19 symptoms to board the train. All passengers were screened for symptoms at the station.

Several of them were reportedly brought to the Katpadi station from marriage halls and lodges where they were temporarily staying, in sanitised vehicles.

The train was arranged after a meeting was held at the Collectorate, according to The Hindu, to work out modalities. The names of passengers were also submitted to Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram. Several workers had reportedly gathered outside the Collectorate to explain their plight and need to return.

The multiple extensions of the lockdown has brought enormous amount of hardship and stress to guest workers across the state. Thousands of guest workers have been residing in lodges and halls in Vellore, with no money left for food and stay.

Other guest workers in the state have urged the government to follow suit and help them return to their states. Some have taken to making the journey on foot and on cycles, after being left to fend for themselves during the lockdown.

Ever since the lockdown was extended to May 17, these workers were restless and wanted to return to their hometown. Hundreds of people from north and northeastern states, staying in lodges in and around various hospitals in Vellore, have been left without money to extend their stay.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday acknowledged that about 50,000 migrant workers from different parts of the country are stranded across the state and assured them that they will be sent home in a phased manner.

A team of officials will be visiting the worker camps in person to get details of people who want to leave.

“When the migrant labourers get information that officers have come to visit one particular camp, all of them rush to that spot, resulting in overcrowding. This has to be avoided,” noted the Chief Minister.