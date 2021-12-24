First-look posters of Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal from Hey! Sinamika are out

The film is slated to hit the big screens on February 25.

Flix

The first-look posters of actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Agarwal from upcoming Tamil romantic-drama Hey! Sinamika was unveiled on Thursday, December 23. Aditi will be essaying the role of Mauna in the film, while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as Malarvizhi. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release on February 25.

Earlier, the first look poster of actor Dulquer Salmaan’s first look poster was unveiled by many celebrities such as Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya, Suriya and Jyotika, Nagarjuna and Amala and Rana Daggubati on December 21.“Presenting the first look of @dulQueras Yaazhan in #HeySinamika. Releasing in big screens on Feb 25, 2022. Best wishes to the team. #DQ33FirstLook #DQ33, (sic)” the tweet read.

Helmed by choreographer Brinda Gopal, who is set to make her directorial debut with Hey! Sinamika, the title of the film is inspired from the popular romantic number ‘Aye Sinamika’ from Maniratnam directorial Oh Kadhal Kanmani. Interestingly, the film starred actor Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead. The album was set to tune by award-winning composer AR Rahman.

The team wrapped up shooting for the film in December last year. Sharing the experience with fans, Aditi Rao Hydari tweeted, “There is a reason everyone loves Brinda master so much. Choreographer, director, daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother... and most importantly ALL heart with super human efficiency (she will not leave you till she gets her shot!) Thank you for being you and thank you for choosing me. Love you Brinda master. It’s a Wrap!#HeySinamika. (sic)”

Dulquer announced in April this year that he will be singing a song in Hey! Sinamika. “Got my Vishu Kani and Kaineettam from someone I consider one of my gurus. My dearest Brinda master. Happy Vishu Everyone! Sang for the first time in tamizh for our beloved film #HeySinamika !! It’s a super cool and fun track! Govind’s epic music, Madan sir’s soulful lyrics & Brinda master's brilliant direction and choreo ! Truly blessed to get a song like this. Cannot wait for you all to watch the song as well as the film. It’s a film very very close to my heart (sic),” Dulquer wrote.