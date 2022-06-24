First look poster of Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi’s 19(1)(a) unveiled

The film is helmed by debutant filmmaker VS Indhu.

Flix Mollywood

The first look poster of actors Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film 19 (1)(a) was unveiled recently. Sharing the first look poster, Nithya Menen wrote, “So so happy to finally announce the first look of my film @19_1_a ! So proud of this film and having met some of the most soulful people .. Completely enjoyed this journey @indhusss @actorvijaysethupathi @maneshmadhavan.” The film is helmed by debutant filmmaker VS Indhu.

19 (1)(a) is actor Vijay Sethupathi’s second Malayalam film, and the actor too has expressed excitement about the upcoming film. “Here is the first look poster of 19(1)(a) malayalam directed by debutant @indhusss (sic),” Vijay Sethupathi wrote while sharing the poster. The actor will reportedly essay the role of a writer in the film. Vijay Sethupathi made his Mollywood debut with his role in Macroni Mathai, where he played an extended cameo and shared the screen with actor Jayaram.

The team wrapped up shooting in March last year. Sharing the news with fans on Instagram, the actor said she misses the crew. “Dubbing ?? Missing you guys. let's do another one @indhusss @athulya_ashadam @priyanka.pradeep04 @lalu_vaidyan @arundjose @rejivanabdhulbasheer,” the caption read.

Anto Joseph Film Company is on board as the producer for the film. Govind Vasantha, who composed music for the Kollywood movie 96, has also been roped in for 19 (1)(a), and Manesh Madhavan will be in charge of cinematography. Award-winning designer Sameera Saneesh is on board as the costume designer for the movie.

Vijay Sethupathi has a number of films in the pipeline including Viduthalai, Gandhi Talks, Mumbaikar, and Merry Christmas. Helmed by Vetrimaaran, Viduthalai co-stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Soori in the lead. Director Gautham Menon has also been roped in for an important role. The actor has also been roped in for the Hindi film Mumbaikar, which is the remake of Maanagaram. The film marks Vijay Sethupathi’s Bollywood debut. Helmed by cinematographer turned director Santosh Sivan, the film also features actor Vikrant Massey in an important role.

Meanwhile, Nithya Menen has the film Thiruchitrambalam in the pipeline.