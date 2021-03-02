Nithya Menen shares photo with '19(1)(a)' director Indhu VS

‘19(1)(a)’ also marks Vijay Sethupathi’s second Malayalam movie.

Actor Nithya Menon recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming Malayalam film 19 (1)(a). Fans have been excited to receive updates about the movie, since Nithya Menon will be sharing the screen with actor Vijay Sethupathi. Nithya posted a photo along with the director of 19 (1) (a), Indhu VS, a debutant filmmaker. The actor took to Instagram to share a photo along with Indhu and expressed that she is missing the crew. “Dubbing ?? Missing you guys. let's do another one @indhusss @athulya_ashadam @priyanka.pradeep04 @lalu_ vaidyan @arundjose @ rejivanabdhulbasheer,” the caption read.

19(1)(a) marks Vijay Sethupathi’s second appearance in a Mollywood movie. He made his debut in the Malayalam film industry with his role in Macroni Mathai, where he played an extended cameo and shared the screen with actor Jayaram.

The first- look poster of the movie was launched on November 3, 2020 by the makers of the movie. Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan released the first-look title poster through their social media handles.

19 (1)(a) will also feature Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran in a pivotal role. Anto Joseph Film Company is bankrolling the film. Govind Vasantha, who composed music for the Kollywood movie 96, is taking care of the music for 19 (1)(a), whereas Manesh Madhavan will be in charge of cinematography. Award-winning designer Sameera Saneesh is on board as the costume designer for the venture.

The title suggests that the movie is likely to have a strong take on Freedom of Speech and Expression-- the fundamental right guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India.

Nithya Menen, who acts in all four south Indian movie industries, last acted in Telugu movie Ninnila Ninnila. She played a pivotal role in the Tamil movie Psycho, where she shared the screen with Udhayanidhi Stalin and Aditi Rao Hydari. The actor made her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video’s original Breathe: Into the Shadows.