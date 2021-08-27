First look of Manju Warrier-Jayasurya film Meri Awaz Suno is out

Manju Warrier and Jayasurya are coming together for the first time in the film, directed by Prajesh Sen.

Flix Mollywood

Manju Warrier and Jayasurya are coming together in a new Malayalam film by director Prajesh Sen. Manju shared the first look poster of the film, titled Meri Awaz Suno, on Facebook on Friday evening. Prajesh has written and directed the film, produced by B Rakesh under the banner of Universal Cinema. The poster shows the two actors seated on steep rocky steps, in a happy posture, both of them laughing. Jayasurya has what appears to be a transistor hanging around his neck. And Manju seems to surprise him from behind.

"Happy to share the first look poster of #MeriAwazSuno ! It was real fun working with this cool team! I'm sure you will enjoy this movie," Manju wrote. Jayasurya wrote about the film on his page too. "A film wins when we watch it and feel that the characters in it are familiar. RJ Shankar of Meri Awaz Suno is someone who gives out a lot of positive energy. We are releasing the first look poster in the hope that our dear viewers will like it."

The film's cinematography is by Vinod Illampally and editing is by Bijith Bala. M Jayachandran has done the music. The co-producers of the film are Vijaykumar Palakunnu and Ann Sariga. With Meri Awaz Suno, Manju and Jayasurya are acting together in a film for the first time. It was earlier reported that the film is about a radio jockey and promptly a poster showing a transistor and a microphone was released on World Radio Day, February 13.

Sshivada, Johny Antony, Sudheer Karamana, Sohan Sinulal, Gauthami, Devi Ajith and Mithun are the other actors in the film.

Prajesh also shared the poster on his Facebook page, saying that this is his third film with Jayasurya and first with Manju Warrier. He said that the film is getting its final touches now. "Expecting the prayers and support of the friends and the viewers who have always stood with me," he wrote.

Director Prajesh and Jayasurya have made two noticeable films togetherâ€” the first one Captain, a biography of footballer Sathyanâ€” bringing the latter his first state award for Best Male Actor. The second film Vellam, on the theme of alcoholism, released earlier this year.