Manju Warrier and Jayasurya in Prajesh Senâ€™s next

The film titled â€˜Meri Awaaz Sunoâ€™ tells the story of a radio jockey.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Jayasurya and director G Prajesh Sen have become a formidable duo in the Malayalam film industry with two consecutive hits â€“ Captain and Vellam. Following the success of these films, the two are teaming up again for a fresh project titled Meri Awaaz Suno which also stars Manju Warrier. It is the first time fans will get to see Jayasurya and Manju Warrier share the screen space. The film tells the story of a radio jockey and the poster of the film was also released on World Radio Day, which fell on February 13.

The film also features Sshivada, Johny Antony and Sudheer Karamana. Music is by M Jayachandran and lyrics are by BK Harinarayanan. The film will be bankrolled by B Rakesh under his banner.

Jayasurya â€“ Prajesh Senâ€™s film Vellam hit the marquee on January 22 and became the first film to have a theatrical release post relaxations of the coronavirus lockdown. Roby Varghese Raj did the cinematography and Bijibal composed the music while Bijith Bala did the editing. Vellam was produced by Manu P Nair and John Kudiyanmala under the banner Friendly Productions LLP. Samyuktha Menon played the female lead in this entertainer.

The director made his debut with the film Captain, a biopic on footballer VP Sathyan. Jayasurya who played Sathyan won the state award for best male actor in 2019.

Jayasurya currently has Sunny in his kitty. The first look of this film, directed by Ranjith Shankar, was unveiled a few weeks ago. It has been revealed that Sunny will be a musical for which Jayasurya has done a lot of homework. The story of this film is set in Kochi but the team will be shooting some scenes in Dubai as well. The technical crew roped in for Sunny includes music director Shankar Sharma to compose the tunes, Madhu Neelakantan as the cinematographer, with Shameer Muhammad doing the edits. Another interesting feature of the film is that Sinoy Joseph, the sound designer, will use sync-sound technology.

Jayasurya is also the lead star in a fantasy thriller, based on the life of the legendary priest Kadamattathu Kathanar who lived in Kadamottom needing his attention. The story of the mysterious Kadamattathu Kathanar is all set to be made into a film with Jayasurya roped in to play the role of the priest. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House on a big budget.

(Content provided by Digital Native)