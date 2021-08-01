First look of Jacqueline Fernandez’s character Rakkamma from ‘Vikrant Rona’ is out

Jacqueline Fernandez, who will play an extended cameo in ‘Vikrant Rona’, will be sharing the screen with Kichcha Sudeep in the Anup Bhandari directorial.

Flix Sandalwood

The first look poster of actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s character from the upcoming multilingual movie Vikrant Rona was unveiled on Saturday, July 31. Vikrant Rona stars Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep in the lead. Jacqueline unveiled the new poster that features her along with Sudeep, who plays the titular role in the movie. In the poster, Jacqueline is seen holding a pot filled with a liquid that resembles alcohol.

Jacqueline is seen in a ghagra and blouse while Sudeep is spotted in an all black attire holding a gun. Jacqueline’s character in the movie is named Rakkamma. The poster indicates that the actors are likely to sport the look in a song sequence from the movie. Sharing the poster, Jacqueline wrote: “What Rakkamma doesn’t know, doesn’t exist’ Super happy to introduce my character #GadangRakkamma from #VikrantRona #JacquelineVikrantRonaLook #JacquelineAsRakkamma.”

Jacqueline will be playing an extended cameo in Vikrant Rona, which marks her Sandalwood debut. Helmed by filmmaker Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona is set to release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Apart from Sudeep and Jacqueline, the cast also includes Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Madhusudan Rao, Ravishankar Gowda, Sandesh Jain, Karthik Rao, Siddu Moolimani, Dushyant Rai, Chitkala Biradar, Priya V, Samhitha and Vasuki Vaibhav, among others.

Earlier, Jacqueline took to social media to share her experience of working with Sudeep and the rest of the cast and crew of the film. “Had an amazing time shooting with @kichchasudeepa in # VikrantRona Thank you @shaliniartss and @jack_ manjunath_ for the warm welcome and amazing hospitality. Working with @KichchaSudeepa is an experience I will cherish for a long long time, get ready for a tough game of chess next time we meet!! @anupsbhandari your clarity of thought and the way the universe of Vikrant Rona is created is amazing. Thanks to the entire team, see you again soon!!(sic),” the actor wrote in an Instagram post on July 19.

The first look of Vikrant Rona was unveiled in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.