Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in a cameo role and feature in a song in ‘Vikrant Rona’, which has Sudeep in the lead and is directed by Anup Bhandari.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who predominantly works in Bollywood, has been roped in for a cameo role in Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming Kannada movie Vikrant Rona. The film’s director Anup Bhandari and Sudeep took to social media recently to announce that they recently wrapped up shooting a song with Jacqueline. The movie will mark Jacqueline’s Kannada debut.

Sharing his favourite photos of himself and Jacqueline from a photo shoot, Sudeep noted that he had the chance to see the rough edit of the song. Thanking the choreographer Jani Master, Sudeep shared with followers that the video has come out well. “Two of my favs frm the photo shoot @Asli_Jacqueline. Saw the rough edit of the song. Thanks @AlwaysJani master, u r awsmnm, n the hook step looks supaaaa. #shivu’s set looks humongous n special thanks has to go to #JackManju @shaliniartss For their passion (sic),” he tweeted.

Director Anup Bhandari also shared a photo with Jacqueline, which was clicked during the song shoot. He announced that details about Jacqueline’s character in the movie as well as her first-look poster will be released shortly. “Jacqueline Fernandez! It was a pleasure working with you! Your 1st look & character name will be releasing soon & I’m sure the audience will love it. Let’s meet once again in the dubbing studio. Till then - “Swalpa Jopana”?? @VikrantRona #JacquelineJoinsVikrantRona ShaliniArtss #JackManju (sic),” Anup posted.

Jacqueline also posted that she would cherish the experience of working with Sudeep. Heaping praises on filmmaker Anup, she stated that his clarity and the way the universe of Vikrant Rona is crafted is “amazing”. “Had an amazing time shooting with @kichchasudeepa in #VikrantRona Thank you @shaliniartss and @jack_ manjunath_ for the warm welcome and amazing hospitality. Working with @KichchaSudeepa is an experience I will cherish for a long long time, get ready for a tough game of chess next time we meet!! @anupsbhandari your clarity of thought and the way the universe of Vikrant Rona is created is amazing. Thanks to the entire team, see you again soon!!(sic),” Jacqueline wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, July 19.

Vikrant Rona, a multilingual action-adventure film, is set to release in 3D. Apart from Sudeep and Jacqueline, actors Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the movie.