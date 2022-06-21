First look and title of actor Vijay’s Thalapathy 66 is out

Helmed by filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally, the film stars actor Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The title and first look poster of popular Kollywood actor Vijay’s upcoming film with Rashmika Mandanna was released on Tuesday, June 21. The film was earlier tentatively titled as Thalapathy 66 since the actor is fondly known as Thalapathy and the project marks his 66th film. The movie has been titled Varisu. Vijay looks debonair in the first look poster where he is seen donning a gray plaid three-piece suit. The poster, which was unveiled on Tuesday, June 21, ahead of Vijay’s birthday on June 22, also features the tagline ‘the boss returns’. Vijay sports an intense look in the poster. The film is set to hit the big screens next year during the festival of Pongal.

Sharing the first look poster, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production banner bankrolling the film tweeted on Tuesday, “The BOSS Returns as #Varisu #VarisuFirstLook #HBDDearThalapathyVijay Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @directorvamshi @iamRashmika @MusicThaman @Cinemainmygenes @KarthikPalanidp #Thalapathy66 (sic).” Popular music composer Thaman has been roped in for the project.

Ahead of the release of the first look poster, the makers of Varisu also released a poster featuring Vijay’s silhouette.”HE IS RETURNING...#Thalapathy66FLon21st #Thalapathy66 (sic),” Sri Venkateswara Creations tweeted on June 19.

Marking the occasion of actor Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday last year on April 5, the makers of Varisu had announced earlier that she has been roped in as the female lead. The movie is helmed by Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally. It is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creatons.”Wishing the talented and gorgeous @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday ! Welcome onboard #Thalapathy66@actorvijay @directorvamshi #RashmikaJoinsThalapathy66 (sic),” the production banner tweeted.

In July 2019, Rashmika Mandanna expressed her interest in working with actor Vijay in a media interaction. “People have been asking me if I’ve signed a film with Vijay. You know, I wish that these rumours come true. If I get an opportunity, I can’t wait to work with Vijay. Since everybody is asking me, I really wish I get to work with him,” the Pushpa actor said.