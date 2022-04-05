Rashmika Mandanna joins cast of Vijay’s Thalapathy 66

Touted to be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, the film is helmed by director Vamsi Paidipally.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Rashmika Mandanna will be joining the cast of popular Kollywood actor Vijay’s upcoming film Thalapathy 66. Marking the occasion of Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday on Tuesday, April 5, the makers of the film shared the announcement on social media.

“Wishing the talented and gorgeous @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday ! Welcome onboard #Thalapathy66.” the tweet read. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, the film marks Vijay’s 66th film. The movie is helmed by Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally. It is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creatons. Further details about the cast and crew will be announced.

Meanwhile, Vijay is also gearing up for the release of Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial Beast. Vijay, who appears as a spy in the film, shares the screen with actor Pooja Hegde. She made her Kollywood debut in 2012 with the Tamil superhero flick Mugamoodi, which was directed by Mysskin. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Beast marks Pooja Hegde’s comeback to Tamil cinema after nine years. The film marks the first-time collaboration between Vijay and Nelson Dilipkumar. The first single from the film ‘Arabic Kuthu’ went viral on social media. The fun track had lyrics by Sivakarthikeyan. A teaser was also released to promote the song ahead of its release. Beast is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 13.

Rashmika was recently seen in the pan-Indian movie Pushpa: The Rise, which co-starred actor Allu Arjun in the titular role. The film released in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, on December 17 last year. Pushpa also marked the Tollywood debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, who essayed the role of the antagonist in the film. Pushpa was subsequently released on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on January 7.

Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu. She also has the upcoming Bollywood film Goodbye in the pipeline.