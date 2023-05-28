First aid training for Chennai Corporation officials on World Emergency Medicine Day

Basic Life Support and First Aid Training programme was conducted by Kauvery Hospital’s Department of Emergency Medicine, exclusively for 150 Greater Chennai Corporation officials from Thousand Lights Zone 9.

Marking World Emergency Medicine Day, Kauvery Hospital and Restart Heart Foundation organized an initiative to address the rise in 'Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrest' (OHCA) incidents and other emergencies that require swift response. The programme aims to raise public awareness on first aid measures for emergencies and impart essential skills for the same.

The programme was conducted in the presence of Dr J Radhakrishnan, IAS, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner and Dr N Ezhilan, MLA of Thousand Lights Constituency. “Empowering our community with knowledge and critical response skills can have a profound impact on our collective health. This programme by Restart Heart Foundation by Kauvery Hospital does precisely that, making our community safer by preparing officials, who are often the first point of contact in emergencies, to provide immediate and effective assistance,” says Dr J Radhakrishnan.

“The time period before an ambulance arrives at the spot plays a crucial role in saving a life. Automated External Defibrillators are devices that are used along with CPR, which can deliver shock to the victim, thus restoring the heart functions. A bystander should know these skills to help someone who has collapsed on a road, office or an institution. This initiative by Kauvery Hospital to create a safer environment is commendable,” says Dr N Ezhilan.

In order to educate and upskill the clinical staff, Kauvery Hospital has also launched Basic Trauma Life Support Course through its internal Learning Management platform, KOACH. This course is designed to keep doctors, nurses, and other clinical staff at the forefront of life-saving techniques and procedures, reinforcing the Hospital's commitment to excellence in emergency care. This will be supplemented by periodic workshops by the Emergency Department to keep the team up to date on the latest developments in Trauma and Disaster Management.