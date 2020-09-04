Firecracker factory explosion in Tamil Nadu: Seven killed, two injured

Six women have been killed and three others injured after an explosion at a firecracker factory in Cuddalore district's Kattumannarkoil. While one of the injured people has been admitted to the local government hospital, two others who are critical have been referred to another medical centre.

Speaking to TNM, Cuddalore Superintendent of police M Sree Abhinav says that, "Six people have died so far and three others are injured. We are yet to identify the exact cause of the explosion. The radius of the explosion is also not ascertained as of now. We are investigating the matter."

Visuals from the site show a temporary shelter collapsed on the ground. Relatives of the deceased have gathered at the spot. Smoke from the explosion is seen still emanating from the shelter which was destroyed, as local residents examine the debris.

According to reports, the unit was owned by a woman named Gandhimadhi who was present at the spot with her daughter Latha. Gandhimathi had brought in the other seven female workers on Friday morning to perform a small puja before beginning work for the Diwali season. The unit has been functioning for the last 30 years. The other women who were present in the puja were Rasathi, Malarkodi, Rathanmbal, Rukmani, Kanaga, Thenmozhi and Chithra.

