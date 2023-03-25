Fire hazard: Hyderabad city officials send notices to 23 shops and buildings

Notices have been served to the establishments to vacate or shift the materials from the establishments and warehouses.

The owners of 23 buildings in Hyderabad have been issued notices for not implementing fire safety measures. Following the fire mishap at Swapnalok Complex that killed six people a week ago, the Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials have been conducting inspections in shops, hospitals, commercial establishments and godowns in the city.

According to a press note from the officials, fire safety violations in these establishments could lead to massive fire mishaps. Officials have served notices to vacate or shift the materials from the establishments and warehouses. “Notices were also issued to the establishments to rectify the deficits identified in their buildings,” they added.

The inspection revealed that several establishments stored inflammable scrap materials, cylinders, decorating material, papers, pharmaceutical chemicals, oil containers, plastic and rubber materials. The establishments also did not have fire mitigation safety equipment.

The 23 buildings are listed as follows: Chaitanya Family Restaurant and Bar in Kukatpally, Bajaj Electronics in Ameerpet, Ashley Furniture in Banjara Hills, Vajrala Complex in Saroor Nagar, Smart Bajar in Santhosh Nagar, Shoppers Shop in Secunderabad, Minerva Complex on S D Road, Saqlain Multispeciality Hospital in Langer House, Balaji Trading Co in Nagole, Reliance Mart in Chandrayangutta, NTPC building in Kavadiguda, In House furniture in Banjara Hills, Sahara Bakers in Banjara Hills, Pet Essentials in Banjara Hills, HiGold Outdoor furniture in Banjara Hills, Retro motor vehicles in Banjara Hills, DarkWood Furniture in Banjara Hills, PKR, KPHB in Kukatpally, Arushi Suzuki in Attapur, Tulasi Hospital at ECIL crossroads, Reliance Mart Superstore in Dilsukhnagar, Bhuvana Towers in Secunderabad and Chenoy Trade Center in Secunderabad.

A show cause notice was issued to Zythum Brewing Co. situated in Jubilee Hills for running a bar and restaurant without obtaining an occupancy certificate, no objection certificate from the Fire and Emergency Services Department and for not having any safety measures. In another instance, a fine of Rs 50,000 was levied on an establishment, Manjeera Majestic Mall, for collecting parking fees.