Prabhas's upcoming 'Adipurush' goes on floors

Prabhas shared a new poster of ‘Adipurush’, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, on his social media.

Filmmaker Om Raut's next directorial Adipurush, starring Baahubali star Prabhas and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, went on the floor on Tuesday. Prabhas took to Instagram to share a new poster of Adipurush and wrote, “Aarambh”. The poster has the tagline: “Celebrating the victory of good over evil.”



Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the multilingual period saga is an onscreen adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. Adipurush features Prabhas as Lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan will play Lankesh, which is another popular name for Raavan. This is Om Raut's second directorial after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Om Raut, along with the technical team, began shooting in a closed environment with motion capture technology earlier in January. As per reports, the film will have a lot of VFX sequences and will be shot in the 3D format. The makers are in talks with the VFX supervisors of Hollywood films like Avatar and Star Wars, to work on the graphics in this period film.



Recently there were reports that the Adipurush makers have approached Bollywood actor Sunny Singh, who gained popularity with the Hindi film Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, to play Lakshman in this film. While the makers are yet to finalise the female lead of the film, actors like Anushka Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani and Keerthy Suresh were rumoured to be under consideration. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.



To be shot in Hindi and Telugu, Adipurush will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages. The film will be hitting the theatres in India on August 11, 2022.



Meanwhile, Prabhas has commenced shooting for his upcoming Salaar, directed by Kannada hit KGF's director Prashanth Neel. Salaar went on the floor recently and the shooting is currently happening in Godavarikhani, Ramagundam. Recently, the makers of the film roped in Shruti Haasan as the film's leading lady. Salaar is going to be an action saga and it will be produced by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur.



Other than Salaar, Prabhas will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's next project. Tipped to be a pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project, the makers recently roped in Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan for an important role. Prabhas also has Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde, in the line-up. The film was wrapped up recently and is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, Praseedha Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under the banners UV Creations and T-Series.

(Content provided by Digital Native)