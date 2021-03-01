FIR against DGP Rajesh Das, Chengalpattu SP booked for obstructing complainant

The Madras High Court took suo motu cognisance of the case and expressed shock over alleged efforts to stop the survivor from filing a complaint.

The Crime Branch of the CB-CID in Tamil Nadu has registered an FIR against former Special Director-General of police, Rajesh Das, in connection to sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by a woman IPS officer in the state, sources tell TNM. The FIR was filed on Sunday, and on Monday morning the Madras High Court took suo motu cognisance of the case, expressing shock over alleged efforts to stop the officer from filing a complaint.

Rajesh Das has been booked by the CB-CID for outraging the modesty of a woman under the Indian Penal Code and also under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act. The FIR also mentions Chengalpattu SP D Kannan who stopped the IPS officer on her way to Chennai, allegedly on the orders of Rajesh Das. The case was filed by the Villupuram CB-CID and ADSP Gomathi from the unit that has been put in charge of the case.

CB-CID registered the case a day after Tamil Nadu DGP JK Tripathy issued an order directing the department to investigate the matter. Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras HC meanwhile expressed shock over allegations of a special DGP having subjected a woman IPS to sexual harassment, and another SP having prevented her from lodging a complaint, on Monday. The judge added that he will monitor the probe.

Three IPS officers had told TNM last week that when the survivor was on her way to submit the complaint in Chennai, she was physically obstructed by the Chengalpattu SP who ordered for her key to be removed from the car she was travelling in.

The Tamil Nadu IPS Association issued a statement in solidarity with the survivor.

"The association stands in solidarity against any harassment at the workplace. The government of Tamil Nadu has ordered the transfer of the senior officer and constituted an inquiry committee. We request the Inquiry Committee constituted to do justice by a free, fair, and expeditious enquiry with the sensitivity involved,” read the statement.