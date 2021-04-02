FIR against BJP’s Annamalai for remarks against DMK’s Senthil Balaji

Annamalai, in a recent campaign, had threatened to break Senthil Balaji’s teeth.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

An FIR was registered against BJP’s Aravakurichi candidate Annamalai on Friday for his recent speech against DMK’s Karur candidate Senthil Balaji, who is also a former state minister. The case has been registered at the Aravakurichi police station in Karur. At a recent election campaign, Annamalai threatened Senthil Balaji, stating that the DMK leader’s teeth will break if the ex-IPS officer thrashes him.

Based on his speech, a complaint was reportedly filed by the DMK with the police and an FIR has been registered under sections 153 [Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot], 506 [Criminal intimidation] of the IPC and 66 of the Information Technology Act.

In his speech, Annamalai had said, “How many frauds I would have seen. If I put a hand on you, you will change tune and say I am doing violence. I have a message for the DMK here. I'm not ready to indulge in violence. I am contesting politics in a non-violent way.”

Then referring to his tenure as an IPS officer in Karnataka, Annamalai said, “But I have another face. It is my Karnataka face. I don't think I have to show it. Take the video, submit it to the Election Commission. I am not scared of all this.” He then goes on to say he is not ready to take violence in his hands and that he is conducting politics in a non-violent (ahimsa) manner.

Annamalai’s speech caused outrage in the DMK with MP Kanimozhi hitting back at Annamalai, daring him to touch the party’s members. “Annamalai has said he doesn’t want to show his Karnataka face here. He has threatened to beat Senthil Balaji. I dare you to touch a DMK cadre. No one can threaten us. If you do it, we will stand up against you and you won’t be able to bear that,” she said, while campaigning for DMK’s Bodinayakannur candidate Thanga Tamilselvan.

Annamalai is contesting against DMK’s R Elango in Aravakurichi. Senthil Balaji, former state minister in Jayalalithaa’s government is a heavyweight in Karur. He joined the AMMK after he was disqualified from the AIADMK for siding with the TTV Dhinkaran faction. He later switched over to the DMK in December 2018.

A former IPS officer, Annamalai worked as the Assistant Superintendent of Police at Karkala, Udupi district and then went on to become the SP of Udupi district in 2015. He was given the moniker of ‘Singham’ of Udupi for his work. He was transferred in 2016 and posted as the SP of Chikkamagaluru district before he quit the service in 2019. He joined the BJP in August 2020.