Final year student dies by suicide in IIT Delhi, police probe underway

The Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle, a student’s organisation in IIT Delhi, said Ayush belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community and organised a candlelight march for him on July 13.

news Death

A final year student died by suicide in IIT Delhi on July 8. The deceased student, identified as Ayush Ashna (20), hails from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, Ayush was staying in the Udaigiri Hostel on the campus and was enrolled in the institute’s summer course. The Delhi police told The Quint that they had not found anything suspicious regarding Ayush’s death and further investigation is underway.

However, the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), a student’s organisation in IIT Delhi, issued a statement saying that Ayush was from a Scheduled Tribe (ST) and the institute made no mention of it in their condolence email. The organisation further alleged that this highlights how unwelcoming the institute is for students from Scheduled Castes and Tribes to address “institutional casteism, bullying, and constant questioning of SC/ST students’ merits.” The APPSC has also organised a candlelight march on Thursday, July 13, in solidarity with Ayush.

Ayush’s death comes months after the death of Darshan Solanki, a Dalit student of IIT Bombay. Darshan (19), a chemical engineering student from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, died by suicide at the campus on February 12, a day after his semester exams ended. A 12-member committee was formed in IIT Bombay to investigate the reasons behind his death and a report submitted by them ruled out caste discrimination and alleged that he was upset due to his poor academic performance. However, his father Rameshbai rejected the findings of the report and told the media that he did not trust the committee to bring out the truth as it did not have members from outside the institute.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.