Darshan Solanki death: IIT Bombay committee rules out caste bias as cause

After the Dalit chemical engineering student from Ahmedabad died by suicide on February 12, his family and friends had alleged that he was subjected to caste discrimination on campus.

A committee formed to investigate the suicide of Dalit student Darshan Solanki in IIT Bombay has ruled out the possibility of caste discrimination as the reason for his death. Darshan (19), a chemical engineering student from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, died by suicide at the campus on February 12, a day after his semester exams ended. The next day, a 12-member committee was formed to investigate the circumstances that led him to take the extreme step. The members of the committee included the convenor of the Chemistry department, wardens of the hostel he was staying in, the head and other student representatives of the SC/ST cell among others. The committee began its investigation on February 14 and interviewed 79 people including friends, teaching assistants (TAs), mentors, and family members.

Meanwhile, a student organisation in the institute had alleged that Darshan was facing caste discrimination on campus, which drove him to suicide. The Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) in IIT Bombay made the allegation, with one of its members and final year chemical engineering student Udaysingh Meena alleging that Darshan was experiencing casteism on campus besides suffering from exam-related stress.

As per a statement from the APPSC, Darshan had confided in Uday that his friends, roommates, and mentors who were from the general category reduced interactions with him after finding out his JEE rank, which indicated that he was from a reserved category. The APPSC also called for the resignation of IIT Bombay’s director Subhasis Chaudhary, who it alleged was in “denial” of casteism on the campus. However, IIT Bombay rejected allegations of caste discrimination and urged the students to wait until the police probe was over.

Subsequently, in its report, the interim committee also stated that no incidents of caste-based discrimination were reported either by Darshan or his friends on his behalf. Darshan’s sister, however, told the committee that her brother had experienced casteism in the campus, adding that he usually adjusted and managed. Though unable to pinpoint any particular instance of casteism, his sister told the committee that his peers used to laugh at him for his queries on academic subjects and computers. Darshan’s uncle and father also did not mention any specific incident of casteism experienced by him, said the report. Besides, one of his friends reportedly told the committee that Darshan was “sensitive” about his caste identity.

Besides, the committee reportedly found that Darshan’s academic performance was deteriorating, especially in the second semester. The report said, “Interaction with friends revealed that [Darshan] did not show much interest in studies and preferred to stay in his hostel room most of the time, including regular academic hours.” The report further added that he would skip classes frequently as he wanted to “relax for a few months” and would often mention that he had not prepared adequately for his exams.

However, one of the TAs said Darshan expressed an interest in a Mathematics course and had asked for Hindi help sessions. But he did not attend those classes regularly as well, the report said. It also found that Darshan could have been skipping classes because he had difficulties understanding the lectures, which resulted in the further deterioration of his academic performance. He had also reportedly indicated to his friends that he planned on dropping out of IIT and joining a college in his hometown.

With regard to his personal relationships, Darshan was learnt to have confided to one of his TAs that he had difficulties getting along with his hostel inmates. The report said, “It appears to the committee that [Darshan] might have felt aloof probably due to various possible causes including JEE-rank differences, computer familiarity, and language barriers.” His hostel mates told the committee that Darshan was an introvert, but that he was amicable and would often play with them or go out with them.

Concluding the report, the committee said that Darshan’s academic performance could have affected him seriously. But since there were no details on his calls and forensic analysis of his laptop and phone, the exact cause of his death could not be determined. They also concluded that Darshan’s death was a case of suicide.

Darshan’s father rejected the report and the findings of the committee. Speaking to The Indian Express, his father Rameshbhai said that this is what the committee has been saying from the first day and he does not believe it. Pointing out that the committee had no members from outside IIT Bombay, he said he did not trust them to bring out the truth. Commenting on what the report said about Darshan’s academic performance, his father said that his son failed only in one subject and that was no reason to die by suicide. Regarding Darshan telling his sister about experiencing casteism, Rameshbhai told IE that his son did not mention any instance explicitly because he feared that he might ask him to move to a different college.

