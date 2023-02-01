Filmmaker Atlee and wife Priya Mohan welcome their first child

Atlee and Priya announced their pregnancy in December on social media noting that their family is growing.

Flix Kollywood

Filmmaker Atlee and his actor-producer wife Priya Mohan, are now parents to a baby boy. The filmmaker took to his social media accounts to share the news on Tuesday, January 31. In their individual posts on social media, Atlee and Priya noted, “They were right. There is no feeling in the world like this. And just like that our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed.”

Several celebrities including S J Suryah, and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar among others, congratulated the couple on their first child. The couple announced their pregnancy in the month of December with photographs that went viral.

Earlier this month, the couple also held a baby shower ceremony, celebrating the expected arrival of their first child. Sharing the photos from the event on social media back then, Priya wrote, “The most memorable day of our life. Thanks to each and everyone who made this day very very special to us under very short notice.” The couple dazzled in white attire for the event. While Atlee wore a white suit, Priya wore an elegant white embroidered lehenga.

Atlee is a renowned filmmaker, primarily in the Tamil film industry, and is known for his hit films like Raja Rani, Mersel, and Bigil among others. Atlee is also set to direct a film titled Jawan, with Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan and Nayantara in the lead roles. The movie is set to release in June 2023 in five languages including, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie will be bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s home banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Priya Mohan is a popular actor, known for her roles in films such as Engada Iruthinga Ivvalavu Naala with Akhil and Ishara in the lead roles. She also co-owns the film production house, A For Apple, along with her husband Atlee.