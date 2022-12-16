Director Atlee and Priya announce they’re expecting their first child

Atlee and Priya announced the news on social media with a note that said, “Happy to be sharing that our family is growing.”

Flix Kollywood

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife, actor and producer Priya Atlee, announced that they are expecting a child. Atlee took to social media on Friday, December 16 to share the news with fans. “Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love.With love, Atlee & @priyaatlee,” Atlee tweeted, and shared a few photographs. Many celebrities including actors Rashmika Mandanna, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, Sanya Malhotra and Sayyeshaa congratulated the couple on Twitter and Instagram.

The couple shared a note on social media which said: “Happy to be sharing that our family is growing. Yes! We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and prayers throughout this wonderful journey of ours.” Atlee is known for directing a string of blockbuster films such as Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal and Bigil. His upcoming movie is the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan.

Jawan is set to release in five languages – Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada – on June 2, 2023. The film is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s home banner Red Chillies Entertainment, and its music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Meanwhile, Priya Atlee was last seen in the 2021 Tamil film Engada Iruthinga Ivvalavu Naala, starring Akhil and Ishara Nair in the lead roles.

Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love ❤️❤️



Wit love

Atlee & @priyaatlee



Pc by @mommyshotsbyamrita pic.twitter.com/9br2K6ts77 December 16, 2022

Speaking about Jawan in its title announcement video which was released in June this year, Shah Rukh had said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what's to come".

Read: Amid Pathaan row, Shah Rukh Khan says cinema can counter divisive narratives